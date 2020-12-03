Morawiecki dla "FAZ": Właśnie dlatego czujemy się odpowiedzialni za przyszłość UE

Morawiecki podkreślił, że w swojej istocie spór Polski z UE sprowadza się do prostego problemu. Zgodnie bowiem z analizami prawnymi polskiego rządu, mechanizm praworządności omija zapisy traktatowe, a jego niejasność stwarza szerokie pole do dowolnych interpretacji. To może prowadzić do używania go jako narzędzia nacisku na rządy państw członkowskich.

– Nasza główna obawa, poparta wieloma analizami prawnymi jest taka, że ten mechanizm może być wykorzystany w sposób bardzo arbitralny i politycznie motywowany. Komuś nie podoba się dziś polski rząd, to stawiamy go pod pręgierzem. Jutro to może być włoski lub portugalski rząd – to im zabierzemy fundusze – powiedział Morawiecki.

– To paradoksalne, bo w debacie publicznej mówi się o mechanizmie praworządności, podczas gdy jest to mechanizm nie dość, że bardzo upolityczniony, to jeszcze omijający Traktaty. Mechanizm, który ma, rzekomo, gwarantować przestrzeganie praworządności jest więc sam w sobie zasadniczym naruszeniem tejże praworządności – tłumaczył polski premier.

Morawiecki przywołał także opinie Służb Prawnych Unii oraz Europejskiego Trybunału Obrachunkowego, które stwierdziły, że "mechanizm warunkowości budzi wątpliwości i stwarza niebezpieczeństwo braku pewności prawa".

Dalej szef polskiego rządu tłumaczył: – Jeśli umieścimy w prawie takie arbitralne, polityczne rozwiązanie, ktoś go wcześniej lub później użyje z fatalnymi dla Unii konsekwencjami – stwierdził.

Na wejściu Polski do Unii skorzystał także Zachód

Morawiecki odpowiedział również na pytanie o to, "co poszło nie tak" po 2004 roku, kiedy Polska wstąpiła do Unii Europejskiej.

– Uważam, że to była sytuacja win-win. W Polsce wszyscy widzimy, jak duży postęp dokonał się od 2004 roku. Również Europa Zachodnia ogromnie skorzystała na rozszerzeniu Unii na Europę Środkową. Właśnie dlatego tym bardziej czujemy się odpowiedzialni za przyszłość Unii Europejskiej – stwierdził.

– Wspólny rynek to ogromna wartość. Chyba dla wszystkich państw członkowskich. Na pewno dla Niemiec. Na pewno dla Polski. I to jest główne osiągnięcie zjednoczonej Europy. Na tym wspólnym rynku jest jeszcze wiele do zrobienia. W Polsce dobrze wiemy czym jest porządek narzucany z jakiejś centrali – dodał.

Kompromis

Polski premier ocenił również możliwość zawarcia kompromisu z Unią. Podkreślił, że Polska oraz Wspólnota nie mogą przekroczyć pewnej granicy.

– Każde euro ma być wydawane uczciwie. Zresztą, na marginesie warto wspomnieć, że z każdego euro wraca do Niemiec, do Europy zachodniej, 75 eurocentów, do Siemensa, Hochtiefa i setek innych firm, które realizują kontrakty. Nie możemy pozwolić na korupcję czy na defraudacje funduszy unijnych. Walka z korupcją to zresztą znak firmowy mojego rządu i na tym polu odnieśliśmy ogromne sukcesy – stwierdził.

– Nie możemy jednak zgodzić się na to, aby za pomocą dowolnych decyzji państwo członkowskie było pozbawiane pieniędzy. Tak jak wspomniałem, granicą, której nie możemy przekroczyć jest przestrzeganie litery i ducha unijnych traktatów oraz jednej z podstawowych zasad: pewności prawa – dodał.