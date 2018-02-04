"German Death Camps" w USA? IPN: Państwo nie da rady bez pomocy rodaków

Wiele wskazuje na to, że akcja "German Death Camps" przeniesie się do Stanów Zjednoczonych. Akcja ma pokazać „prawdziwe oblicze II wojny światowej i przypomnieć, że obozy śmierci były niemieckie, nie polskie”. – Państwo nie da rady bez pomocy rodaków – skomentował pomysł wiceprezes IPN Mateusz Szpytma.
Tym razem organizatorzy akcji chcą przygotować mobilny autobus-muzeum z interaktywną wystawą poświęconą historii Polski podczas II wojny światowej i wyruszyć nim m.in. do amerykańskich ośrodków akademickich.
Dr Szpytma w rozmowie w TVP Info zadeklarował, że IPN pomoże w tworzeniu mobilnej wystawy. – Jeśli organizatorzy zwrócą się do Instytutu Pamięci Narodowej o materiały to te, którymi dysponujemy – a mamy ich sporo – udostępnimy, oczywiście bezpłatnie – powiedział.
