Trwa walka z czasem, dramatyczna sytuacja na południu Polski

W południowej Polsce ulewne deszcze spowodowały podtopienia i zamknięcia dróg. 80 domów w miejscowości Kamienica jest odciętych od świata. Z kolei z powodu zerwania mostu na Roztoce zamknięta jest droga do Doliny Pięciu Stawów.
Jak informuje RMF FM, najtrudniejsza sytuacja jest na południu województwa, w rejonie Limanowej, Nowego Targu, Zakopanego. W miejscowościach Juszczyn i Witowo, w związku z zagrożeniem powodziowym, ewakuowano dwa obozy harcerskie, znajdujące się koło wezbranych potoków.
Galeria:
Podwyższony stan rzeki Biały Dunajec w miejscowości Bialy Dunajec
Pogotowia przeciwpowodziowe zostały ogłoszone w gm. Biały Dunajec, Bukowina Tatrzańska, Trzciana i w całym powiecie limanowskim.
Wezbrane wody rzeki Biały Dunajec naniosły pod most konary, które oparły się o podpory mostu tymczasowego, wywołując bardzo duży napór na konstrukcję.
