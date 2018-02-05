Posłanka Kukiz'15: Ustawa o IPN? Ani kroku w tył

Obserwator mediówPosłanka Kukiz'15: Ustawa o IPN? Ani kroku w tył
Elżbieta Zielińska (Kukiz'15)
Elżbieta Zielińska (Kukiz'15) / Źródło: Paweł Kula / Kancelaria Sejmu
Elżbieta Zielińska uważa, że prezydent Andrzej Duda jak najszybciej podpisze nowelę ustawy o IPN. Zdaniem posłanki Kukiz'15 sformułowanie "polskie obozy" nie pojawia się w zagranicznych mediach przypadkiem. – To działanie z premedytacją, podyktowane polityką niemiecką – powiedziała.
/ Źródło: TVP Info
/ dcy
  • johny bravo IP
    polityczna szmalcowniczka od szarpidruta dała głos. przechodzi do pis?
    Dodaj odpowiedź 0 44
      Odpowiedzi: 0
    • Politolog188 IP
      Brawo Pani Poseł!
      Co tu komentować, ma Pani rację i wszystko!
      Dodaj odpowiedź 24 0
        Odpowiedzi: 0
      • MIchał IP
        Widzę, że ruskie trolle pojawiły się na forum. Wujek Putin nie próżnuje. Udało mu sie w USA, w W.B. to z Polakami będzie spacerek.
        Dodaj odpowiedź 19 1
          Odpowiedzi: 0
        • asesor IP
          A teraz rączka w górę kto czytał nowelizacje ustawy IPN? Słyszę ciszę...ciszę i kwik Januszy prawa
          Dodaj odpowiedź 9 1
            Odpowiedzi: 1
          • Brawo PiS ani kroku dalej IP
            Kwik izraela jest ostatnim dowodem na to, że powinniśmy zerwać z nimi stosunki, tak jak z USA. POnadto powinniśmy wyjść z UE. Polacy obudźmy się - jedynym rozwiązaniem jest silna unia z państwami wschodu: Rosja, Białoruś, Turcja.
            Dodaj odpowiedź 4 14
              Odpowiedzi: 0
            • ani kroku w tył IP
              Za nami Moskwa..
              Dodaj odpowiedź 2 11
                Odpowiedzi: 0
              • tgyhjux IP
                Szmalcownicy polityczni z PO i Nowoczesnej, won na śmietnik historii. Dosyć pomawiania Polski i Polaków o niemieckie zbrodnie.
                Dodaj odpowiedź 30 1
                  Odpowiedzi: 0
                • Tak jest IP
                  Nie bójmy się w końcu żyć i oddychać nie przepraszajmy za to że żyjemy !
                  Dodaj odpowiedź 39 1
                    Odpowiedzi: 1
                  • ftgdd IP
                    The Times of Israel

                    Israeli Ambassador to Poland Anna Azari speaks at a ceremony marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oswiecim, Poland, on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
                    “In the last few days we could not help but notice a wave of anti-Semitic statements, reaching the Embassy through all channels of communication. Many of them targeted Ambassador Anna Azari personally,” the embassy said in a statement on its website.
                    “We have restrained ourselves from reaction, but we feel we should no more. Anti-Semitic statements are overflowing the internet channels in Poland, but they have become present on the mainstream media too, especially on (public broadcaster station) TVP Info.
                    Dodaj odpowiedź 0 13
                      Odpowiedzi: 1
                    • Hiacynta Kwiatowa IP
                      Zgadzam się.
                      Dodaj odpowiedź 16 0
                        Odpowiedzi: 0
                      • Historia IP
                        Prezydent powinien niezwłocznie podpisać ustawę.
                        W świetle wypowiedzi Niemieckiego MSZ, zwlekając z podpisem poddaje pod wątpliwość ! fakt w którym Polska nie miała żadnego udziału w zbrodni .
                        Dodaj odpowiedź 24 0
                          Odpowiedzi: 0
                        • Chodzi o Grossa ! IP
                          Wiadomo, że chodzi o Grossa i jemu POdobnych co opluwają Polskę. Jakby ten Polak co uratował jego rodziców wiedziałby co ich syn wypisuje dzisiaj o Polsce to zapewne ratując rodziców z narażeniem swojego życia dwa razy co najmniej by się zastanowił ! Według tej ustawy ten pseudo historyk i para dziennikarz na długie lata poszedłby za kraty !
                          Dodaj odpowiedź 20 0
                            Odpowiedzi: 0
                          • Smiersz IP
                            Ani kroku w tył? Do cofających się strzelać jak Krasnaja Armija pod Moskwą.
                            Dodaj odpowiedź 21 5
                              Odpowiedzi: 0
                            • antyM IP
                              A jak nie podpisze, to wyjdzie na jaw komu naprawdę służy!!!
                              Dodaj odpowiedź 52 3
                                Odpowiedzi: 1
                              • Margo IP
                                Dokładnie, po 8 latach uniżonego czapkowania żydostwu przez polskojęzycznych kundli z... tfu PO... POWSTAJEMY Z KOLAN, NARESZCIE POLAK ZACZYNA ZNOWU BYĆ DUMNY Z BYCIA POLAKIEM... ANI KROKU W TYŁ... SKOŃCZYŁO SIE... Polska nie będzie już więcej budować swojego prawodawstwa na wsłuchiwaniu sie w histeryczny skowyt wszelakich: Żydów, Niemców, Rosjan czy jakichś tam jeszcze innych faszystowskich państw jak USA!!!
                                Dodaj odpowiedź 83 5
                                  Odpowiedzi: 1

