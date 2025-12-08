Polish–Hungarian–American Leadership Summit 2026 in Kraków. Three-day economic forum

PHALS was established in response to the growing need to strengthen economic cooperation in Central Europe and to build bridges between Poland, Hungary and the United States. In recent years, Polish–Hungarian relations, as well as Hungary’s relations with EU institutions, have become more tense due to the complex international situation, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine and policies toward Russia. The organisers emphasise, however, that political differences should not hinder long-term economic cooperation, which for decades has been a cornerstone of development for our countries and the entire region.

“Governments change, but there are certain fixed points we should always keep in mind. These are, above all, interests that often exist independently of politicians. During the Polish-Hungarian-American Leadership Summit 2026 in Kraków, we will discuss what unites Poland, the United States and Hungary, as well as where our interests overlap. At the same time, we will not shy away from what divides us, because only such an honest conversation makes sense. It is an excellent opportunity to understand the perspective of both Washington and Budapest. At PHALS, the most important business leaders, local government officials, experts and representatives of the administration will meet”, says Paweł Lisicki, editor-in-chief of Do Rzeczy.

The importance of cooperation among Central European countries – including Polish-Hungarian relations – is well captured in the words of Wacław Felczak, patron of the Wacław Felczak Polish- Hungarian Cooperation Institute: “Either the nations of Central Europe learn to cooperate with one another, or once again we will become passengers on a train whose direction and stops we have no influence over”. This quotation underscores that genuine, long-term regional cooperation remains one of the key conditions for the political and economic sovereignty of our region.

Economic ties are durable, stable and long-term, and their potential extends beyond changing political circumstances. The goal of PHALS is to create a permanent platform for dialogue among business leaders, local government representatives, experts and policymakers who jointly define the strategic directions of regional development.

From Miami and Mar-a-Lago to Kraków — a continuation of a proven initiative

PHALS 2026 continues the concept of the Polish–American Leadership Summit [PALS] – an event held in the United States that brought together several hundred participants in Miami, including during a VIP session at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

PHALS builds upon this earlier, successful initiative by:

• expanding the formula to include the Polish–Hungarian dimension,

• deepening transatlantic cooperation,

• adapting the platform to current economic challenges in Central Europe.

It represents a new stage of a proven concept that previously succeeded in the United States and is now returning in an extended form tailored to today’s geopolitical and economic realities.

Topics and programme overview

The event will bring together entrepreneurs, local government officials, diplomats, business organisations and academic communities from Poland, Hungary and the United States. PHALS will serve as a space for discussions on the economy, security and innovation, as well as a catalyst for new investment projects.

The programme includes nine thematic panels, sector-specific roundtables, and extensive networking sessions, including 1:1 matchmaking. Key topics include:

• economy, exports and investment

• SME cooperation and regional value chains

• international politics and security

• startups, artificial intelligence and technology

• energy and infrastructure

• municipal diplomacy

• education, social capital and culture

• agriculture and food security

• health, pharmaceuticals and longevity

A formal gala will also take place, during which awards will be presented to individuals and institutions distinguished in strengthening Polish–Hungarian–American cooperation. After the conference, the PHALS 2026 Report will be published, offering recommendations for government, business and regional institutions

PHALS 2026 Programme Council

Members of the Programme Council (current composition available here) include:

• István Íjgyártó, Ambassador of Hungary to Poland

• Dr Pál Attila Illés, former Consul General of Hungary

• Dr Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, Member of the European Parliament

• Prof. Andrzej Nowak, historian and publicist

• Paweł Lisicki, Editor-in-Chief of Do Rzeczy

• Rafał A. Ziemkiewicz, publicist

• Michał Maciej Lisiecki, entrepreneur, investor and organiser of PALS and PHALS

VENUE AND DATES

15–17 February 2026

Hotel Park Inn by Radisson

ul. Monte Cassino 2, Kraków, Poland

Conference languages: Polish, English, Hungarian (simultaneous translation provided).

Limited seating — registration on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration: www.PHALS.pl

PARTNERSHIPS AND SPONSORSHIP

The organisers invite businesses, public institutions, local governments, universities and international partners to engage in substantive cooperation and sponsorship. Contact: [email protected]